At a Chaumont restaurant, charity is on the menu

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - An anonymous donor is helping fill bellies and warm hearts in Chaumont.
The donor chipped in money for 25 meals from the “Blue Heron” restaurant, to be distributed to people who need the help this Christmas.
Blue Heron owner Cari Greene posted about the donation online, and was shocked by the generosity of her neighbors.
“Within 48 hours we had 100 meals donated,” she said Wednesday.
The kitchen at the restaurant was steaming Wednesday afternoon, as a team of two prepared the hundred turkey and all-the-trimmings dinners to go.
The meals are going to families who have fallen on hard times, or are ill, and the deliveries are a surprise.
“The meal is going to be wonderful, but I think the Christmas Spirit that it’s going to bring these people will mean even more. To know that they’ve been thought of,” Greene said.
Greene said this is a blessing for her too, bringing money into The Blue Heron after such a difficult year.
“This community loves to give back, and for me that says it all. This is what Christmas is all about,” she told 7 News Wednesday.
