City police charge Watertown man with rape

Joseph Crossman, charged in December 2020 with rape and endangering the welfare of a child. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 23, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 4:36 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police charged a city man Wednesday with rape, third degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Joseph Crossman, 38, of 244 Clinton Street, allegedly had sex with a female younger than 17. Police investigated the case in February, but grand jury proceedings were delayed by COVID-19, police said.

A grand jury indictment was issued last week, police said.

Crossman was being held in Jefferson County jail Wednesday awaiting an appearance in county court.

The rape charge is a felony, the endangering charge a misdemeanor.

