City police charge Watertown man with rape

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police charged a city man Wednesday with rape, third degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Joseph Crossman, 38, of 244 Clinton Street, allegedly had sex with a female younger than 17. Police investigated the case in February, but grand jury proceedings were delayed by COVID-19, police said.
A grand jury indictment was issued last week, police said.
Crossman was being held in Jefferson County jail Wednesday awaiting an appearance in county court.
The rape charge is a felony, the endangering charge a misdemeanor.
