Clarkson to host Colgate tonight

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even though they can’t attend, Clarkson University men’s hockey fans will be getting an early Christmas present Wednesday when the Golden Knights host Colgate at Cheel Arena in a contest that can be seen on ESPN Plus.
The Golden Knights opened their season against the Red Raiders in Hamilton on November 22 and came away with a 2-1 win.
The Golden Knights enter the non-conference game with a 4-2 record on the season and will see their first action in 10 days.
Clarkson coach Casey Jones says Wednesday’s game, along with a non-conference tilt against Niagara on December 29, are important ones to get ready for the ECAC season, which kicks off New Year’s Day against the same Red Raiders team.
“Yeah, looking forward to it,” Jones said. “You know, I talked to Donnie, he’s looking forward to the game, too. They kind of get back off a little break. They went home, so. We had a good game against them to start the year down there. We’re looking to get kind of -- we’ve been off for 10 days here, looking forward to getting rolling here and get the game here and obviously start our league play in January, so it’s an important game for us to continue to progress here as a young team.”
The St. Lawrence University Saints men’s hockey team, meanwhile, continues to have problems getting on the ice. The university announced this week that the team’s season opener scheduled for Sunday, December 27 against Colgate in Hamilton has been canceled. The reason given in a release was to “ensure the health and safety of St. Lawrence players, team personnel, and the entire St. Lawrence community” The release added that the Saints will look to start their season on New Year’s Eve, when they are slated to host Quinnipiac to kick off the ECAC season.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.