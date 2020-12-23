COVID-19 case closes Ogdensburg DMV office

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A positive case of COVID-19 has temporarily closed one of St. Lawrence County’s Department of Motor Vehicles offices.
County administrator Ruth Doyle says the DMV office on Ford Street in Ogdensburg will be closed until January 4.
That would give officials enough time to thoroughly disinfect the building.
People can call 315-379-2237 for assistance or email swsantamoor@stlawco.org
Doyle also reminded people that all county offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
