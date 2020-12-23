Culver “Cub” Charles LaMourey, 87, of Watertown

Cub was born on April 7, 1933 in Beaver Falls, NY to the late Madore and Ethel Culver LaMourey. He graduated from Beaver River Central in 1950 where he excelled in sports. Soon after he joined the Air Force from 1950-1954 where he earned the rank of Airman 1st class and was honorably discharged. He spent three years in Germany where he worked as an armor and loaded weapons.