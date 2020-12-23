Culver “Cub” Charles LaMourey, 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Culver “Cub” Charles LaMourey, 87, of Twin Oaks Dr., passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Hospice House of Jefferson County in Watertown, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.
Cub was born on April 7, 1933 in Beaver Falls, NY to the late Madore and Ethel Culver LaMourey. He graduated from Beaver River Central in 1950 where he excelled in sports. Soon after he joined the Air Force from 1950-1954 where he earned the rank of Airman 1st class and was honorably discharged. He spent three years in Germany where he worked as an armor and loaded weapons.
After his time in the military, Cub did two years of schooling at The Northrop Aeronautical Institute. He later attended classes at Oregon State College prior to returning home.
Cub worked for Syracuse Bearing which is now known as Kaman Industrial Technologies, retiring after 41 years.
In 1958, he married Kathryn M. Courcy of Minoa who preceded him in death on Oct. 17, 2005.
Cub enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and was an avid reader of history. He enjoyed researching genealogy. He was a member of the Rainbow Rod and Gun Club. He had a passion for aviation and received his Private Pilots License. In the winters, he would leave the North Country and spend his time in N. Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his children: Mark (Stacy) LaMourey, CO, and Pamela (John) Astafan, Watertown; his grandchildren: Kathrynn (Michael) Perry, NE, Alexandra Astafan, Watertown, Kaitlyn Astafan, Liverpool, and Brooklynne LaMourey, CO; three Great- Grandchildren; a sister-in law and brother- in-law Shirley and Ray Wormuth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, Cub is predeceased by his siblings; Ann (Ermogine “Beany”) LaMourey Spagnolli, and Mary (Fred) LaMourey Gruner, and a grandson; Jason LaMourey. He is also predeceased by his sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws: Jeanne (John) Fitzgibbon and Robert (Karen) Kravetz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.