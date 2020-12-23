David J. Burnett, 80, of Brasher Falls

David was born Dec. 27, 1939 in Lawrence, NY, to Joseph James and Esther Wells Burnett. He grew up in Hopkinton, leaving home before the age of 13 to support himself by working on farms in the area, boarding with the farmers, and attending various local schools. In 1959, he married Shirley Judware in Malone. In 1961, with his wife and two daughters under the age of two, he set out for California in an old car crammed full with their belongings, and very little money. Always a hard worker, he began providing for his family by doing odd jobs, but quickly found more gainful employment, and as the years went by he continually moved up until he owned his own roofing and construction company, employing several other men. For a time, he lived in the LA area, but was very happy when he was able to move away from the city to the small town of Bishop, CA. Here he became very active in the community, through the Masons, Clampers, Lions Club, Elks Club, and Little League. His marriage ended in divorce many years ago, and several years ago, after over 50 years as a Californian, he moved back to northern NY near his siblings and old school friends. Once again he became involved in the community, joining the Lions Club, the Hopkinton Historical Group, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. A real people person, he also enjoyed eating lunches and gabbing with the senior citizens at LBSH, attending senior citizen dances, playing cards, and transporting his many Amish friends to their appointments and errands.