Donations help light up the holidays at Samaritan Summit Village

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shining Christmas trees, beautifully adorned wreaths, and other decorations are on display throughout the assisted nursing and skilled nursing facilities at Samaritan Summit Village.
It’s an idea that first started in November. With plenty of donations from the community, and some bigger donations from the likes of Lowe’s, the Samaritan Foundation, Lincare, and Health Direct Pharmacy services, organizers were able to raise thousands of dollars to light up the holidays.
Sandy Hazen, administrative assistant for Samaritan Summit Village, said, ”They put a lot of smiles on people’s faces. It’s gotten them into the Christmas spirits when it’s very difficult to do right now.”
“You can never have enough bright, fun-colored lights going on, that’s for sure,” Said Sandi Baril, Skilled Nursing Activities Director. “We can’t thank the people that have made this possible enough for what they’ve done for us and the residents at Summit Village.”
Organizers say the lights and decorations will stay up well past Christmas.
