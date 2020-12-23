First responders in line for COVID-19 shots

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hundreds of firefighters and EMTs in Jefferson County will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next week.
Debbie Singleton, executive director of South Jeff Rescue Squad, said departments were informed of that at a meeting Monday night.
It will take place Monday and Tuesday at Samaritan Medical Center.
About 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine are available.
The vaccinations are voluntary and free.
The first responders will get their second shot 28 days later.
