Gerald H. Sholette, 83, of Ogdensburg

Gerald was born on May 8, 1937, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Lawrence S. and Evelyn (Dumas) Sholette. He attended St. Peter’s and St. Mary’s Academy. Gerald enlisted in the United States Army from 1960, he was stationed in Straubing, Germany and was honorably discharged in 1962. Gerald married Barbara A. Lincoln on September 24, 1960, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. L. Leduc officiating. Before entering the military, he worked at the Chatterbox, a restaurant owned by his parents on the corner of Ford and State St. He also was a Steward (Cook) on ships that sailed the Great Lakes. Gerald was a self-employed electrician for various companies throughout the Ogdensburg area. His proudest accomplishments were that of the work he had done at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center and the Frederick Remington Museum.