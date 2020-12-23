I. Roxie Greiner, 68, of Lake Bonaparte

LAKE BONAPARTE, N.Y. (WWNY) - I. Roxie Greiner, age 68, of Lake Bonaparte, NY, passed away on December 19, 2020 at her home.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Roxie was born on October 18, 1952 in Edwards, NY to the late Richard and Marjorie (Phelps) Clement. She attended Edwards Central School. Roxie married F. Edward Greiner on December 31, 1988. He passed away on October 25, 2017.
Roxie was a member of the Harrisville Grange and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved living on the lake, baking, traveling, sewing and doing crafts, playing domino’s with friends and she loved family.
Surviving are two sons, Craig Demmon of Star Lake and Bert M. and Rosa Demmon of Raymondville, TX; a daughter, Shelly Demmon and her wife, Andrea Driscoll of Walpole, Mass; a brother, Walter and Kathy Clement of Antwerp; a sister, Bundie Clement of South Dakota; seven grandchildren, Jacob Demmon, Brooke Demmon, Ashley Silva, Tre Silva, Micaela Demmon, McKenzie Demmon and Madison Demmon; family friends, Alison Benjamin, Jeanne McCarthy, Chris Leader and Peter and Hillary Dawson.
Roxie is predeceased by her husband; two brother, Michael and Randy Clement; a sister Dadura “Dody” Woods.
Donations may be made in Roxie’s memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, P.O. Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.