Jerry E. Perrin, 64, of Boonville

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jerry E. Perrin, age 64, of Boonville, NY, passed away on December 22, 2020 at Upstate Medical University where he had been a patient since November.
There will be a graveside service for Jerry at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Jerry was born on October 14, 1956 in Gouverneur, to the late Wilson and Theresa (Brunet) Perrin. He graduated from Edwards Central School in 1974 as his class valedictorian and then went on to graduate from Syracuse University, where he received his DO in Chemical Engineering. He was employed by the Lewis County Historical Society. At one time, he owned his own antique shop. He loved going to antique sales and seeing what he could find.
Surviving is a brother, Ronnie and Sally Perrin; three sisters, Elizabeth Babcock, his twin sister Jean and Leon Thompson and Deanna Perrin. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Irene Perrin, a brother-in-law Robert Brayton and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry is predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Faye Baxter and Carol Brayton; a brother, Roger Perrin; two brothers-in-law, Robert Babcock and Tom Baxter and a niece Ann M. Babcock.
Donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Lewis County Historical Society, 75525 State St., Lowville, NY 13367 or to Matthew’s Place, 165 Main St., Boonville, NY 13309.
