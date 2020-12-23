Jerry E. Perrin, 64, of Boonville

Jerry was born on October 14, 1956 in Gouverneur, to the late Wilson and Theresa (Brunet) Perrin. He graduated from Edwards Central School in 1974 as his class valedictorian and then went on to graduate from Syracuse University, where he received his DO in Chemical Engineering. He was employed by the Lewis County Historical Society. At one time, he owned his own antique shop. He loved going to antique sales and seeing what he could find.