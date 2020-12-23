Judy A. Peck, 66, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Judy A. Peck, 66, passed away on Monday December 21, 2020 at her home, comforted with the love and care of her husband Roger, and family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. There will be no public services at this time. A graveside service will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery in the spring.
Judy was born in Potsdam on August 20, 1954, daughter of the late Manley and Rita (Francis) Lucas and graduated from St. Regis Falls High School. She married Roger Peck on April 7, 1973. They each contributed love, laughs, and worked diligently all while raising their family and creating their life together.
For many years Judy was the owner and operator of the family business, Pecks Store in Nicholville and then worked another 12years at the Price Chopper in Malone.
Those who knew and loved her best will always remember Judy’s excitement of playing cards.
She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind, her husband of 47 years, Roger; children, Terri and Aaron White of Dickinson, Trisha Peck and Paul Doupe of Syracuse, and Darrin and Stacie Peck of Brockport; 8 grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, and Lucas White, Trista and Paige Doupe, and Katelyn, Brendan, and Jackson Peck; sister, Cathy LaBar of St. Regis Falls, 2 brothers, Tracy Lucas of St. Regis Falls, Tony Lucas of Nicholville, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents, Judy was also predeceased by her brother, Timothy Lucas.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions can be made in Judy’s honor to the Tri- Town Rescue Squad.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Judy’s family at www.hammillfh.com
