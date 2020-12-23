Morning Checkup: staying healthy during the holidays

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s hard to stay healthy during the holidays.
Samaritan Medical Center registered dietician Teresa Intorcia says moderation is the key and it’s important to remember the holiday is just one day, not the whole month.
Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
One key tip: if your plate is bigger than your head, it’s too big.
She said Samaritan will hold classes in the New Year for people to learn more about diabetes.
You can call 315-785-4997 to find out more or email tintorcia@shsny.com.
You can also visit samaritanhealth.com.
