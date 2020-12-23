Ogdensburg firefighters ask court to intervene in fight against cuts

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Firefighter’s union is filing more legal challenges against the city.
On Friday, the union filed papers asking St. Lawrence County State Supreme Court to stop the city from reducing staff levels in the fire department until a neutral arbitrator has made a ruling.
It comes as the city’s budget plans to cut seven firefighter jobs.
The union maintains that goes against its collective bargaining agreement and drops staff below the agreed-upon number.
In September, the union filed a lawsuit over other workplace-related grievances.
7 News reached out to Mayor Mike Skelly late Tuesday, but hasn’t heard back.
