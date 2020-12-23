President Trump vetoes National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.
The bill affirms 3 percent pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.
Trump has offered a series of rationales for vetoing the bill. He has called for lawmakers to include limits on social media companies he claimed are biased against him.
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is important to the north country specifically; when it passed the House of Representatives earlier this month, north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik hailed it as a victory for Fort Drum.
Stefanik said in a statement “I am proud to successfully deliver crucial results for our men and women in uniform in this year’s NDAA.”
The bill included the continued listing of Drum as the preferred site for an east coast missile defense installation; a three percent pay raise for troops; adding Parkinsonism, bladder cancer, and hypothyroidism to the list of diseases associated with exposure to Agent Orange; requiring reporting on the oversight of known environmental hazards in government-owned family housing, including overseas housing.
We reached out to Stefanik’s office Wednesday for comment on President Trump’s action. We’ll update this post if we hear from her.
