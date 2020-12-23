Pretty quiet today, more active the rest of the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It should be a fairly quiet day weather-wise.
Parts of St. Lawrence County could see some snow, but there’s only a 20 percent chance.
It will be breezy with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.
Temperatures warm into the low 40s overnight.
We’ll have rain all day Thursday and it could be heavy at times. It will also be windy. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Friday starts out at 40 degrees, its high for the day. Temperatures drop throughout the day.
Snow starts in the morning and develops into lake effect by afternoon.
Lake effect snow continues into Saturday, when highs will be in the upper 20s.
There’s a 50 percent chance of snow on Sunday and Monday and a 40 percent chance on Tuesday.
It will be in the 30s Sunday and Monday and in the 20s on Tuesday.
