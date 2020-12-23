Ronald Gene Cobb, 78, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ronald Gene Cobb, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, under the care of hospice with his loving family by his side. Burial will be in Ogdensburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Ronald is survived by his children, Ronald Cobb, Jr. of Clayton, NY, John Cobb and his wife, Tina, of Heuvelton, NY, Brian Cobb of Ogdensburg, NY, Denise Cobb of South Carolina and William Cobb and his significant other and also caregiver to Ronald, Kathy Scott, of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Debbie Crobar of Heuvelton, NY, Charles Cobb of Morristown, NY and Eddie Montroy of Morristown, NY; five grandchildren, Anthony Cobb, Aaron Cobb, James Cobb, Casey Fifield, Patricia Cobb; ten great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by three stepsiblings, Roger Dewey, Randy Dewey and Sandy LaRose.
Ronald was born on February 6, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Harvey and Vivian (Jesmer) Cobb Dewey. He was raised by his stepfather, Edward Dewey. Ronald graduated from Morristown Central School. He married Charlotte Gebo on February 7, 1970 in Depeyster, NY. That marriage later ended in divorce. Ronald was employed at Newells Manufacturing in Ogdensburg for over 32 years as a heavy production machine operator until his retirement in 2003.
After retirement Ronald enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
