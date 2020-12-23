Ronald Gene Cobb, 78, of Ogdensburg

Ronald is survived by his children, Ronald Cobb, Jr. of Clayton, NY, John Cobb and his wife, Tina, of Heuvelton, NY, Brian Cobb of Ogdensburg, NY, Denise Cobb of South Carolina and William Cobb and his significant other and also caregiver to Ronald, Kathy Scott, of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Debbie Crobar of Heuvelton, NY, Charles Cobb of Morristown, NY and Eddie Montroy of Morristown, NY; five grandchildren, Anthony Cobb, Aaron Cobb, James Cobb, Casey Fifield, Patricia Cobb; ten great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by three stepsiblings, Roger Dewey, Randy Dewey and Sandy LaRose.