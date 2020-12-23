Scouts on Fort Drum honor the fallen

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - For a second year, Scouts on Fort Drum have placed wreaths to honor fallen service members.
Scouts from Fort Drum Cub Scout Pack 26 and Girl Scouts Service Unit 512 placed wreaths Sunday at the Military Mountaineers Monument and the surrounding markers in Memorial Park on post.
It was for National Wreaths Across America Day, which included ceremonies across the country Sunday to honor fallen service members. In all, wreaths were placed on the graves of 1.7 million veterans nationwide, according to the organization “Wreaths Across America.”
Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation, donated by a private citizen or organization, according to the organization.
