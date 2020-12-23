Stewart’s Holiday Match winding down; organizations welcome to apply

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stewart’s Holiday Match is coming to a close.
Stewarts Shops public affairs director Erica Komoroske said the annual fundraiser ends Christmas Day.
Stewart’s matches customers’ donations dollar for dollar and the money goes to local children’s charities.
The fundraiser has raised more than $30 million in 34 years, $1.6 million of that just this year.
Organizations can still apply for a share of the match. They can do that at stewartsshops.com.
