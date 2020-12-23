Vaccine week 1: thousands of New Yorkers get shots

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the first three days of vaccinations, 89,000 New Yorkers have received shots to protect them from COVID-19.
State officials said Wednesday that 22,000 people in nursing homes received their first dose of the vaccine.
The state also said extra doses that have been found in Moderna vaccine vials can be used. The vials were previously believed to contain 10 doses, but may now contain up to 11 doses.
The north country region - which takes in a wide swath of counties including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence - had just over 50 percent of its intensive care unit beds available, according to state officials Wednesday. (Technically, the percentage of available beds was 51 percent, and the number was a “7 day average.)
That means on a percentage basis, the north country had the most intensive care beds open in the entire state.
Increasingly, public health officials are using hospital capacity - how many beds and how much staff is available - to make decisions about how to handle the coronavirus crisis.
