Vigil held in Thompson Park to remember the life of CPL Hayden Harris

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A community vigil was held in Thompson Park Wednesday evening for Corporal Hayden Harris, the Fort Drum soldier found shot to death in New Jersey.
Pastor Jeffrey Smith of the First Baptist Church said this was a chance for the military community and the north country community to stand side-by-side and grieve together. About fifty people attended the vigil.
Among the handful of people that spoke was Lieutenant Colonel Jon Chavous, CPL Harris’ unit commander with the 1st squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division.
“I will personally miss CPL Harris, and seeing him around the squadron area, with his bright red hair and almost permanent smile, “ LTC Chavous said. “He will be missed by all of us within the squadron.”
Other soldiers who worked with Harris also spoke about their friend and fellow soldier Wednesday evening.
The body of Hayden Harris, 20, was found Saturday in woods off a road in Byram Township, northern New Jersey. He was mostly covered by snow.
Harris had been shot to death.
Another Fort Drum soldier, Jamaal Mellish, 23, was in the Oneida County jail Monday. Authorities in New Jersey said they anticipate charging him with murder, after getting an official “cause of death.”
Harris went missing Thursday night, when he apparently met up with Mellish in Watertown, for some sort of vehicle transaction.
The police chief of Byram Township, New Jersey says paperwork found at the scene of Harris’s death ties Mellish to the case. As of Wednesday, there was no word yet of Mellish being formally charged.
Harris was a native of Guys, Tennessee, and joined the Army in March of 2019. He was an infantryman from the 2nd Brigade’s 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment.
Harris was posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
He is survived by his mother, father, and sister.
