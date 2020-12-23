A Watertown toy drive brings gifts to more than 1,000 children

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - So many toys, you couldn’t see the gym floor!
It’s the Watertown Salvation Army’s largest giveaway of the year. Families were able to stop by the State Street location and pick up toys.
Donations looked to have doubled this year, so instead of putting smiles on the faces of 600 kids, this event helped 1,200 children!
Organizers say the community stepped up in a big way, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Considering this is double the number of children, our community must be absolutely fantastic. We were wondering if we would be able to even find one toy for that many children. How could this have happened? You’re looking at a Christmas miracle, really,” said Major Karen Smullen of the Watertown Salvation Army.
Christmas spirit was in the air at this toy giveaway.
