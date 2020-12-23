Wednesday’s COVID numbers: Lewis County sets another record

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County broke its own record for new cases of COVID-19 in a single day Wednesday, reporting 33 new cases.
In Jefferson County, another 54 cases were reported.
Lewis County
Tuesday, Lewis County set a record for new cases of COVID, with 26 cases reported.
Wednesday, they broke the record, reporting 33 new cases, the most so far in Lewis County.
There are now at least 155 active cases in the county, and a total of 668 cases since the pandemic began in March.
The number of people under quarantine jumped up, after dropping earlier in the week, going from 555 Tuesday to 592 Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported. A total of 10 people are hospitalized.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 54 new cases, bringing the total of active cases to 388 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,822.
One bit of good news: another 20 people are now considered “recovered,” bringing the total number of people in Jefferson County to have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began to 1,387.
Like Lewis County, Jefferson County reported no new deaths Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.