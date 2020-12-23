White Christmas on the way, travel could be tough

- The heaviest lake effect snow kicks in Friday afternoon. From Fort Drum south, including Watertown, we could see 8 inches to two feet of snow - though again, there is disagreement among the models about how much snow. North of Fort Drum into southern St. Lawrence County, 2 to 8 inches; southern St. Lawrence County, 5 to 12 inches; northern St. Lawrence County, 1 to 4 inches. (Depending on where you are, St. Lawrence County gets a mix of lake effect and regular snow.)