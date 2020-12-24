Arthur E. “Art” Frank, 82, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arthur E. “Art” Frank, passed away Monday evening, December 22nd, at Samaritan Medical Center, in Watertown.
He was born March 6, 1938 in Bayonne, New Jersey, son of Arthur E. Sr., and Catherine J. Nelson Frank. He graduated from Bayonne High School and then from various aviation schools. Art was a career pilot in the aviation industry. He worked for many of those years for Wideworld Service, based in Argentina.
He was a member of the Alexandria Bay Rotary Club.
He married Miao Ling Wang on November 19, 2010 in China.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jessica W. Frank, at home, a son, Glenn Frank, New Jersey, two brothers, Frederick P. Frank, Tallahassee, FL and Neil N. Frank, Palm Bay, FL and a sister, Catherine E. Kucharski, Newark, DE.
There will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made in Art’s memory to the American Cancer Society, at cancer.org.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.