Athlete of the Week: Riley Pierce

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Riley Pierce of Copenhagen receives this week’s honor.
This talented senior student athlete has put together an impressive tennis resume.
She has been a part of the team’s program since the 8th grade and has played first singles since the 9th grade.
As a junior, she won a Frontier League first singles title.
“I’m very proud looking back at little 9th grade and 8th grad me, I never thought I’d make it to where I am today,” Pierce said. “So, I’m very proud of it and it’s one of the most important things in my life.”
Riley also plays softball.
Congratulations to Riley Pierce of Copenhagen, the Watertown Savings Bank 7 News north country Athlete of the Week.
