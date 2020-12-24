Balancing the holiday and work: Plow drivers prepare for a Christmas snowstorm

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the calm before the storm. That’s the feeling inside Colorado Curb Appeal this Christmas Eve. Owner Ben Shambo has his truck, plow and snowblower ready to go. But he’s hoping the snow holds off, for at least a little while.
“We’ve been so lucky this year,” Shambo said. “We haven’t had to plow much, we’ve had to salt more than anything. I got a couple little boys, we’ve got Christmas all planned, presents all wrapped, ready to go... but we’ll do what we have to do.”
Shambo said he’ll be checking the latest weather forecasts to try and plan the day’s work Friday. But in the end, he, like everyone else in his line of business, is going to have to play it by ear.
““Well a lot of it’s looking out the window and seeing what it’s doing. The balance is making sure you’re prepared for not having to go and being ready to go out the door the second we have to,” Shambo said.
The forecast calls for a late white Christmas, with the storm ramping up Friday evening. By the time it’s done, some areas in Jefferson and Lewis counties could see a foot to two feet of snow, or more.
Shambo said a lot of his customers are in Watertown, and plowing one round of his driveways and parking lots could take five hours. He plows for a couple of 24-hour facilities. And he says he takes pride in keeping them open.
“Sometimes, as a plow driver, when you’re out driving in stuff like that, you wonder what the heck you’re going to do because, ‘why is anybody out in this stuff?’ But when you take care of properties that need to be open 24 hours a day, then you have to get there.,” Shambo said.
Shambo said he’s hoping the snow actually holds off until the evening. That way, he can spend Christmas with his family. But he says he’ll be ready to go to work at a moment’s notice.
