Carolyn E. Smith, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carolyn E. Smith, 72, Emerson St., Watertown, passed away Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 at her home.
Visitation and funeral service will be held for family on Monday afternoon, December 28th, 2020 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Spring burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman, NY.
Carolyn is survived by her 5 children Kimberly Morgan, Fulton, Timothy Floyd, California, Daniel Remington, Florida, Jeffery (Traci) Smith, Watertown and Gary (Renee) Shattuck, Felts Mills; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sisters Susan (Butch) Silsby, Patricia Narum, Pamela (Nick) Vollmer, Deborah (Jerry) Stuckey; her live in caregiver Richard “RJ” White, many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother Butch LaVancha, a sister Marlene Rabetoy, three nephews Michael Rabetoy, Bernard Silsby and Jason Silsby, her husband John K. Smith.
Carolyn was born in Watertown, a daughter to Robert and Gladys Streeter LaVancha. She was employed at the Great American Grocery Store, the Rite Aid as an assistant manager and was a volunteer and assistant manger at the Urban Mission for many years.
Carolyn enjoyed crocheting and knitting, reading, crossword puzzles, baking and board games. She was a three-time cancer survivor.
Memorial donations to be made to her family.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
