22 deaths reported at Ogdensburg nursing home

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
On Tuesday, United Helpers recorded a death toll of 20. As of Thursday morning, the number stands at 22.
Positive cases since November 22 include 128 residents and 77 staff. The nursing home has a current population of 114.
Eighty-four people have recovered. Four are hospitalized.
One person at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton is hospitalized. Thirty residents and 20 staff have tested positive since November 29.
No one from United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton is hospitalized. Two residents and two staff have tested positive since November 29.
No one at either Canton facility has died from the disease.
