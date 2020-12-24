Edgar L. “Lee” Pryce, 88, of Star Lake

All who knew him have fond memories of him with his guitar in hand leading a sing along. His whole family played instruments like piano, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and he and his siblings would host huge reunions where the “Pryce family band” would play. Everyone knew you were treated as family in his home, and there would always be good food, music and stories being told when you visited. In recent years his best friend and companion Pat Woods would often play piano and he would strum guitar and sing. He also loved to spend time traveling to visit his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. It was important to be present in his family’s life and spending time watching their activities, playing cards or dice, or just being together talking gave him great joy.