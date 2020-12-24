Floyd L. Bump, III, “Tripper”, 35, of Beekmantown

Floyd was born on November 22, 1985 in Potsdam the son of Floyd and Lois (Hanson) Bump. He was a 2003 graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School. Floyd worked for Kinney Drugs for a couple years before starting with Walmart in 2008, where he was still employed as the Manager of the Plattsburgh store, until having to retire due to his health. Floyd loved working for Walmart and had a great love for the outdoors – especially when he was riding his Razer or sea-dooing. He greatly cherished the memories he made this summer with his entire family.