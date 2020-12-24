Floyd L. Bump, III, “Tripper”, 35, of Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Floyd L. Bump, III, “Tripper”, 35, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020 at his home on Point Au Rouche Road with the love and support of his family at his side after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Floyd was born on November 22, 1985 in Potsdam the son of Floyd and Lois (Hanson) Bump. He was a 2003 graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School. Floyd worked for Kinney Drugs for a couple years before starting with Walmart in 2008, where he was still employed as the Manager of the Plattsburgh store, until having to retire due to his health. Floyd loved working for Walmart and had a great love for the outdoors – especially when he was riding his Razer or sea-dooing. He greatly cherished the memories he made this summer with his entire family.
Floyd is survived by his loving husband, Zack Schober, whom he married on August 16, 2019 in Parishville; his parent, Floyd “Sonny” and Lois Bump; his sister, Allisia Tyo and her husband, Kyle of Parishville; his niece, Kylie Tyo, whom he adored; his grandmother, Jean (Ralph) Neverette of Colton; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his beloved pugs, Maddie and George.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, 4 Cedar Street, Potsdam on Sunday from 1-4:00 PM and 6-9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday 10:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery, Parishville with Pastor Linda Dunning, officiating.
Due to current health restrictions, visitation will be occupancy controlled and those attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of the North Country, 358 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
