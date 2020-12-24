Hammond man jailed on meth charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hammond man on meth charges early Thursday morning.
Francis Baker, 46, is facing charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree. Both are felonies.
Baker was arraigned and jailed at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility with no bail set. Authorities say Baker has two prior felony convictions.
Sheriff’s deputies say the investigation is ongoing and Baker will appear in court at a later date.
The New York State Police, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Ogdensburg Police Department, and St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force all helped in the investigation.
