Hockey news: a familiar face for the Wolves & Clarkson vs. Colgate

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves announced late Tuesday night the return of one of the best players in franchise history.
Justin MacDonald has inked a deal with the team. MacDonald played for the Wolves from 2012-13 and again from 2014-2015, a season in which he scored 102 points in 46 games.
MacDonald has played in 176 career games in the ECHL and the SPHL, along with experience playing internationally.
In Potsdam, the eighth-ranked Clarkson University men’s hockey team hosted Colgate in a non-conference contest Wednesday.
The two teams met back in November, when Clarkson opened its season with a 2-1 win over the Red Raiders in Hamilton.
Less than 2 minutes in, the Golden Knights get on the board when Jack Jacome scored on a power play.
Still in the first period with the Golden Knights down 2-1, Mathieu Gosselin’s blast found the back of the net, tying the game at 2.
With under a minute left in the first, it was 3-2 Colgate. Off the face-off, Grant Cooper lit the lamp on the doorstep, tying the game at 3.
In the second period, now 4-3 Colgate, Alex Campbell tickles twine, knotting the game at 4.
This game went to overtime, where Matt Verboon scored his second goal of the game for the Red Raiders.
