Jerome L. “Jerry” Wilson, 84, formerly of Colton

Jerry received the DeWitt Clinton Award in 1986 which recognizes a person for distinguished or outstanding community service and was also named the Colton Citizen of the Year in 2016. He joined the Colton Fire Department in 1964 and has served faithfully the Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 56 years. He has held several positions and received many awards for his service which include Fireman of the Year in 1981 and in 2007, Fire Chiefs Award in 1995, he served as a Fire Investigator since 1994 in which at one time he was Chairman of the St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team, he was chairman of the Fire Commissioners, a member of the Fire Police and a member of the St. Lawrence County Advisory Board.