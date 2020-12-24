Joseph M. Docteur, 59, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joseph M. Docteur, 59, passed away Monday evening, December 21st, at Upstate Medical Center, in Syracuse.
He was born June 27, 1961 in Johnson City, NY, son of David H. and Anne E. Mannigan Docteur. He graduated from South Jefferson High School and attended BOCES for diesel and tractor mechanics. As a young man he worked at Panorama Horse Farm in Rodman, NY.
Joe worked in the commercial construction industry. He supervised and assisted in many family and local projects and was happiest when working to improve the lives of family and friends. He loved all animals and always gave a greeting and scratch of the ear for any dog he encountered.
Joe was married to Marion Parker (Hess) in 1984. They made a home in Adams Center, NY. Two children were born from this union, Vanessa C. (Matthew) Siver Clayton, NY and Travis J. Docteur, Adams Center, NY [this marriage ended in divorce].
His children made him immensely proud. Their dedication to the goals they outlined in their lives gave him hope for the future and strength in his days. He was most proud of becoming “Papa Joey” to Celeste Siver (2 yrs), his tiniest dancer.
Along with his daughter, son, and granddaughter, Joe is survived by his mother and step-father, Anne and James Bleier, St. Petersburg, FL, his father and step-mother, David and Mary Docteur, Cape Vincent, NY, sisters and brothers, Aimee M. Biedekapp, Dexter, NY, Theodore A. Docteur, Hamilton, MT, Gloria A. Docteur-Pratt, Watertown, NY, Thomas L. Docteur, Cape Vincent, NY, James D. (Nadra) Docteur, Cape Vincent, NY, and Susan E. Ingerson, Cape Vincent, NY, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 29th at 11:00am at St. Vincent of Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Ray Diesbourg officiating. Spring burial will in St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery, Cape Vincent.
Memorial donations may be made in Joe’s name to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, PO Box 835, Cape Vincent, NY 13618.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay, NY.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
