Lake effect snow warning issued for areas east of Lake Ontario

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service is issuing a lake effect snow warning that begins at 7 p.m. Friday and lasts until 10 a.m. Sunday for the Eastern Lake Ontario region.
The weather service expects heavy lake effect snow, with accumulations of 11 to 22 inches in areas hard hit by snow bands.
Travel conditions could change rapidly, and at times, could be difficult or impossible.
7 News weathercaster Kris Hudson will be updating the forecast on the 7 News Facebook page on Christmas day.
