Larry D. Farrell, 58, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Larry D. Farrell, 58, of Holmes Rd., passed away, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.
Born on July 16, 1962, in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Gary T. and Elaine C. Hatch Farrell. He attended Theresa Elementary School and was a 1980 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.
A marriage to Wanda Pierce of Theresa, NY, ended in divorce.
For the past 15 years, Larry has worked on Fort Drum. Most recently he was supervisor for Public Works and he also worked for General Crushed Stone and private construction companies. In his early years he worked for Farney’s Lumber, Carthage, NY and the Thousand Island Bridge Authority, Wellesley Island, NY.
His greatest passion was for stock car racing, he was part of Team Abold Racing, Super Modifieds in Oswego, NY. He also enjoyed restoring race cars and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters, LaTrisha Farrell and fiancé, Matt Babcock and granddaughter, Bailey Babcock, Black River, NY, daughter, NaTosha Clark and husband Adam Clark and grandson, Owen Clark, Evans Mills, NY, son, Troy Love and wife, Kimi Love and grandson, Henry Love, Cortland, NY; his mother, Elaine Farrell, Watertown, NY; sister, Brenda Barron, TN, brother, Gary “Tom” Farrell, Antwerp, NY, brother, Mark Farrell, Watertown, NY, brother, Rusty Farrell, Theresa, NY, sister, Lori Haggerty, Evans Mills, NY, brother, John Farrell, CA; an aunt, Joan Ostrander and husband Jon, Theresa, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His father passed away in 2015 and his sister, Barbara Paige in February of this year.
Services will be announced in the spring of 2021. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
