Last minute shopping gives families a chance to get out, enjoy the holiday spirit

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some were browsing the jewelry counter, while others were finding the best calendar to ring in the New Year.
It was pretty busy at Salmon Run Mall on Christmas Eve. A lot of shoppers were going from store to store, bags in hand, looking for last minutes gifts.
Luis Luna works at the mall. He said, “I’m grateful to work for Jimmy Jazz and I am happy they are open and the mall is open so you can see the families walking around doing their thing.”
Shopper Brandon Chapel was one of the many last minute shoppers Thursday.
“Yes, it definitely helps a lot for sure because I haven’t really had time with work and stuff,” Chapel said.
Some people arrived decked out in their best Christmas clothes to get a picture with Santa before he left for the North Pole. Gavin and Xandra Moran were there with their daughter Eleanora.
“For us to be able to actually come to the mall and, you know, see Santa given everything going on this year, I hope it’s a sign of getting back to normalcy,” Gavin said.
The Filippi family also come to shop and see Santa. They say they know the pandemic has been tough for families this year, so they are counting their blessings.
“For us, it hasn’t been too awful,” Sarah Filippi said. “I work in health care and his job has been secured for the most part all year, so that’s been good.”
And to stay in the spirit, the Filippi’s daughter, Harper, says, “I hope you all have a good Christmas and a happy New Year.”
To allow employees to celebrate with their families, Salmon Run Mall will be closed on Christmas Day.
