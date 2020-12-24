Lake effect snow expected late Christmas Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christmas won’t be white until sometime in the afternoon or evening.
That’s when lake effect snow is expected to start. Originally, it was expected to start Friday morning.
From 9 to 18 inches of heavy lake effect snow could fall by Sunday morning where snowfall is heaviest, most likely the Tug Hill.
As of noon Thursday, there’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. That could change to a warning as it gets closer to the event.
Noon Thursday is when a flood watch kicked in for the same counties. That’s in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.
We can expect high winds and heavy downpours at times Thursday afternoon, Thursday night, and Friday morning.
