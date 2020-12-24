115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve.
Jefferson County reported 53 new positives, but noted the same number of people have recovered from the illness.
There are two fewer people hospitalized with novel coronavirus. The number of hospitalizations in Jefferson County stands at 20.
St. Lawrence County officials reported 62 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 26 people hospitalized.
We’re still waiting on Lewis County’s daily COVID report.
Officials with both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties note there will be no reports issues tomorrow, Christmas day.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.