Rain today, lake effect snow starting Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christmas Eve and part of Christmas Day will be warm, windy, and wet.
The weekend, though, will be snowy and cold.
Rain will be heavy at times and it will be windy. Gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour.
There’s a flood watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties from noon today until 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Highs will be in the mid-50s. Some places could hit 60.
Rain continues overnight and through Friday morning before temperatures start to drop. High temperatures will be in the morning and around 45 degrees.
Lake effect snow starts up in the late afternoon and evening.
There’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Total snow accumulations could be in the 9- to 18-inch range in places where snowfall is heaviest.
Snow continues Friday night and all day Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-20s.
It will be around 30 on Sunday and there’s a small chance of snow.
There’s a chance of rain or snow on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be in the low 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a chance of snow Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.