South Jeff FC joins United Premier Soccer League

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s some exciting news coming from southern Jefferson County for north country soccer players looking to take their games to the next level and be able to do that close to home.
On December 1, the United Premier Soccer League announced South Jeff FC based out of Adams would be its newest expansion club, beginning play in the league in the spring of 2021.
The team will play in the Northeastern Conference Western New York Division 1.
“This league is designed for kids that are college capable, they want to play Division 2, Division 1 soccer,” South Jeff FC head coach Trevor Perry said. “This league is designed to give them that exposure. It’s also designed to help college kids maintain playing in the off seasons without losing NCAA eligibilities, as well as people that want to be seen by other professionals.”
The team will play a 10-game schedule with home games at a site to be determined.
Perry says this has been a goal of his since starting the team back in 2016, giving local players a chance to play at a higher level while staying close to home.
“We lose a lot of kids to the Syracuse area for development, so giving a mission or a goal in mind for older kids or young men and women to play might keep them local,” he said. “It also will get the youth more involved, give them something to set goals for.”
The team will be a men’s squad of players 16 and older and as important as their development is on the pitch, the players will be held to high standards off the field as well.
“Part of playing on this team is they will have player requirements to work with kids in the community, whether it be a soccer camp or clinic or involvement or a community appearance to help other businesses with marketing or just getting their name out there,” Perry said, “so a part of their community service to playing on this team is to involve themselves outside the game.”
Perry says he hopes this is just the first step in filling a void that north country soccer players have had to deal with and is excited to bring live professional development soccer to the area.
“The north country has always lacked in that advanced development and because of our open-door philosophy of helping kids from all the schools, not focusing on just a school in general, it will make all of our kids work harder and make the overall programming better and bring the community and the soccer world here together,” Perry said.
