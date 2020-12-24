A storybook scene in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a Christmas scene right out of a storybook.
But in this case, it comes from a home in Cape Vincent.
Video was sent to 7 News by Michelle Carleton and is titled “Merry Christmas from the Carletons in Cape Vincent.”
Their in-home display includes what looks like several dozen tiny, brightly lit homes, sledding on a hill, various neighborhood holiday scenes, and a windmill.
