With heavy rain before snow, a flood watch for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties, as heavy rain is expected for most of the north country into Friday.
Eventually, temperatures are expected to drop, turning rain into snow on Christmas evening. Before that happens, some areas could receive about two inches of rain. The National Weather Service advises that the rain, paired with run-off from snow melt, will cause levels on the Black River to rise close to flood stage.
The weather service predicts that the Black River’s level will be at about 8 feet over the weekend, rising to 8.9 feet by Monday. Flood state for the Black River is 10 feet.
The flood watch lasts until 6 a.m. Saturday.
St. Lawrence county isn’t included in the watch, but is expected to see heavy rains.
