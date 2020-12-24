Your Health: Ontario to enter hard lockdown Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -The U.S.- Canadian border is closed to most people, and now, the Province of Ontario will enter a hard lockdown starting Saturday.
Canadian news reports say Ontario is experiencing an alarming rate of new coronavirus cases and Premier Doug Ford warns thousands of lives are at stake. He says if residents don’t take action now, the consequences could be catastrophic.
The new restrictions will shut down indoor dining, salons and gyms, and all non-essential businesses, province wide. Capacity at grocery stores will be reduced, and at hardware stores, curb-side pickup will be the only option. The lockdown will last for a month for most of Ontario, in cities like Ottawa, Toronto and Kingston.
Ontario is reporting more than 2-thousand cases a day and could reach 5-thousand cases a day in January.
Compare that New York reporting 12-thousand new cases today. New York state’s population is 5 million more than Ontario.
