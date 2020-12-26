Andrew J. Middlemiss, 26, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Monday December 21, 2020 the family of Andrew J. Middlemiss, age 26, had said their last goodbyes to their caring and thoughtful son after a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Callings hours for Andrew will be held Thursday December 31, 2020 starting at 1:00 pm until the time of services at 3:00 pm with Rev. Don Curry officiating at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Internment in Foxwood Memorial Park, Ogdensburg will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Andrew Jeffrey Middlemiss was born on January 7, 1994 to his father Jeffrey Middlemiss and mother Jodi Sharpe in Ogdensburg, NY. He attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena Central High School in 2012 and later continued his education at SUNY Canton. Andrew was a very caring individual who always thought of other first. At the end of his young life, he was gracious enough to become an organ donor and was able to share the gift of life with two recipients with life threating illnesses. He enjoyed spending time playing video games and loved the company of his two cats, Lilly and Lucy.
Andrew is survived by his mother Jodi and husband Jamie Sharpe of Massena, NY and father Jeffery and Lisa Middlemiss of Brier Hill, NY. He is also survived by a step-brothers; Jordan Sharpe of Bethlehem, PA, Jonah and wife Meghan Sharpe of Plattsburgh, NY, Douglas Reynolds of Massena, NY, a step-sister Christina Thornhill and wife Shannon Furgison-Thornhill of Ogdensburg, NY, nephews; Trenton Sharpe of Bethlehem, PA, Jamie Fugison, Tristin Thornhill and Trenton Thornhill all of Ogdensburg, NY of and a very caring and very close aunt, Tami Soper of Syracuse, NY along with several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Andrew was predeceased by his sister Cathy-Jo Middlemis, two uncles; Mike and Dennis Soper of Brier Hill, NY along with his grandparents Rick and Joan Soper of Brier Hill, NY, Keith and Shirley Middlemiss of Ogdensburg, NY and step-grandparents Carl and Helen River of Richville, NY.
Memorial contribution may be acknowledged with the Muscular Dystrophy Association; 6315 Fly Rd #102, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and online condolences with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
