Andrew J. Middlemiss, 26, of Massena

Andrew Jeffrey Middlemiss was born on January 7, 1994 to his father Jeffrey Middlemiss and mother Jodi Sharpe in Ogdensburg, NY. He attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena Central High School in 2012 and later continued his education at SUNY Canton. Andrew was a very caring individual who always thought of other first. At the end of his young life, he was gracious enough to become an organ donor and was able to share the gift of life with two recipients with life threating illnesses. He enjoyed spending time playing video games and loved the company of his two cats, Lilly and Lucy.