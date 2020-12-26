Audrey S. McGrath, 93, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Audrey S. McGrath, age 93 formerly of Ford Street in Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Monday (Dec 28, 2020) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 11:00am to 12:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Audrey passed away on Friday (Dec 25, 2020) at United Helpers Riverledge surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are three daughters Donna (Robert) Rogala of Syracuse, Mary Polniak & her companion Dick Lesperance of Ogdensburg and Kris McGrath & her companion Jeff Keenan of Ogdensburg; six grandchildren Michelle (Paul) Rogala-Snook, Jessica (Dan) Groff, Mandy (Mark) Boyd, Keri (Michael) Barrett, Danielle Polniak, Danny Polniak & his companion Erika Holt; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister Sheila Wells and a brother Paul Montpetit both of Ogdensburg; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Harold; a twin sister Marie; and a brother John “Sonny” Montpetit.
Audrey was born on July 27, 1927 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late John & Ella (Gilbert) Montpetit. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Harold G. McGrath on January 18, 1947 at Notre Dame Church.
During her career she was employed as a telephone operator for 32 years with NY Telephone. Audrey was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed skiing, swimming, skating, shopping, traveling, painting and cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 415 Hamilton Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
