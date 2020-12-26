Barbara K. Pepe, 91, of Massena

She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy, where she was an outstanding member of the swim team. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator for NY Telephone and Telegraph. She married Joseph Pepe at Sacred Heart Church on November 17, 1951. He predeceased her on April 26, 2011. After her children were older, she worked as an Avon Lady, and cashier at Brad’s Big M Supermarket in Massena until her retirement. After both Joe and Barb retired, they spent winters enjoying their condo in Palm Bay Florida, making friends with many in the complex. She continued to winter in Florida for several years after Joe passed away. Barb was an avid fisherman and later golfer, scoring her first hole in one at age 63. She loved reading and instilled that love of books in her children. She was a fabulous cook, known as “The Lasagna Queen” for her traditional Christmas dinner with family and close friends. She was accomplished at knitting and crochet and enjoyed crosswords and jigsaw puzzles. Barb also contributed greatly to the profit at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino.