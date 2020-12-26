COVID-19 cases climb, 119 new cases reported in the region

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -Lewis County confirms 45 new cases since Wednesday, December 23rd, their total rises to 713.
150 of those cases are active, 554 have recovered and 9 have died due to the virus.
11 are currently hospitalized.
150 are in isolation with another 578 in quarantine.
St. Lawrence County reports numbers from both Friday and Saturday.
Friday, December 25th there were 38 new positive COVID-19 cases. And Saturday, December 26th saw 36 new cases, bringing the total cases to 2,072.
This represents a total of 74 new cases in St. Lawrence County. There are currently 28 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics from St. Lawrence County as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, December 28th.
As of 4 PM, numbers from Jefferson County have not been reported.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.