Douglas J. Hebert, 67, of Copenhagen

Doug was born on August 20, 1953 in Watertown, son of the late Gerald E. and Cecelia F. (Bickford) Hebert. He was a graduate of Carthage Central School. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years, operating out of Atlanta, Georgia and was a dispatcher for a large bakery in Georgia. He returned to the north country when his father became ill and helped with his care. Most recently he was a school bus driver for the Copenhagen Central School District.